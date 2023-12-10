Injuries, flattened homes reported after apparent tornado in Middle Tennessee

Tenness officials say a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning. (Source: BRITTNEY BALLA via CNN Newsource)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple injuries have been reported in Montgomery County, Tennessee, after an apparent tornado passed through, flattening homes.

WSMV reports the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning, and areas such as Garrettsburg Road were hit the hardest.

People are reportedly trapped inside homes, and some homes were damaged or completely flattened after a confirmed tornado. A search and rescue phase has begun, and homes are being searched for trapped or injured occupants.

“Our priority at this time is finding and assisting people,” the Montgomery County communications director said.

The EMA director in Montgomery County said most of the trapped people have either gotten out or are being rescued. They added that the number of people trapped has greatly decreased.

In nearby Robertson County, victims are reportedly trapped in buildings along 17th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard after a tornado touched down in Springfield.

Black Patch Drive, Memorial Boulevard and 17th Avenue saw significant structural damage. Robertson County Emergency Management said injuries are reported. Power is also reportedly out.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An outline of where a new housing project will be built on the corners of Brian and Lewis in...
$13.7 million dollar housing project set to break ground in North Platte in late 2024
Authorities in Texas are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old...
Texas teen murder victim was from Grand Island
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested the former Dundy County Sheriff as part...
Stolen firearm recovered, former Dundy County Sheriff arrested
One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
North Platte Water Department completes chlorination mandate

Latest News

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Source: BRITTNEY BALLA
Possible tornado in Clarksville, Tenn.
Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-IA-04) invites presidential candidates to discuss their faith
Election 2024: GOP candidates discuss their faith, how it guides them
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept....
Google gives $156,000 to youth programs near its Nebraska data centers