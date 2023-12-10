Santa visits Prairie Arts Center to celebrate end of Festival of Trees

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Santa visited the Prairie Arts Center on Saturday to mark the end of the yearly Festival of Trees celebration.

The Festival of Trees is a yearly fundraiser for the Prairie Arts Center where local organizations decorate trees and then the center auctions them off to raise money to keep the center free all year long.

Santa visited to make sure that everyone was behaving, and spent hours talking to children.

“You also need to look around and see who they can help,” Santa told KNOP News 2. “Our world needs a lot of help. And if we can teach our children to do that, it will be a better place.”

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An outline of where a new housing project will be built on the corners of Brian and Lewis in...
$13.7 million dollar housing project set to break ground in North Platte in late 2024
Authorities in Texas are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old...
Texas teen murder victim was from Grand Island
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested the former Dundy County Sheriff as part...
Stolen firearm recovered, former Dundy County Sheriff arrested
One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
Long before anyone talked about China, Bill Gates or multinational corporations buying up...
Ted Turner, longtime Nebraska land baron, still buying as next chapter nears

Latest News

Guardians of the Children collect donations at Holiday Road in North Platte
Guardians of the Children collect donations at Holiday Road in North Platte
VFW Post 1504 in North Platte turns 90
VFW Post 1504 in North Platte turns 90
KNOP Hourly
Temperatures cooling off over the weekend, returning to average conditions by next week
In a low-scoring contest Cozad was able to escape with a victory over Hershey 37-31.
Boys High School Basketball; Cozad defends homecourt against Hershey