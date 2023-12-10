Santa visits Prairie Arts Center to celebrate end of Festival of Trees

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Santa visited the Prairie Arts Center on Saturday to mark the end of the yearly Festival of Trees celebration.

The Festival of Trees is a yearly fundraiser for the Prairie Arts Center where local organizations decorate trees and then the center auctions them off to raise money to keep the center free all year long.

Santa visited to make sure that everyone was behaving, and spent hours talking to children.

“You also need to look around and see who they can help,” Santa told KNOP News 2. “Our world needs a lot of help. And if we can teach our children to do that, it will be a better place.”

