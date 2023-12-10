St. Pat’s boys basketball take down Hershey in rivalry matchup

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s boys basketball team hosted the Hershey Panthers on Saturday night.

The Irish took control early and never looked back, winning 62-35 over the Panthers.

St. Pat’s were led by senior Brecken Erickson, who led all scorers with 23 points.

With the win, the Irish stay undefeated on the year, while the Panthers fall to 1-3 on the season.

Next up, St. Pat’s host Ogallala on Tuesday, while Hershey have a more extended rest before welcoming Kimball on Friday.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.