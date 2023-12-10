St. Pat’s boys basketball take down Hershey in rivalry matchup

Irish win big against Panthers to stay undefeated on the year
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s boys basketball team hosted the Hershey Panthers on Saturday night.

The Irish took control early and never looked back, winning 62-35 over the Panthers.

St. Pat’s were led by senior Brecken Erickson, who led all scorers with 23 points.

With the win, the Irish stay undefeated on the year, while the Panthers fall to 1-3 on the season.

Next up, St. Pat’s host Ogallala on Tuesday, while Hershey have a more extended rest before welcoming Kimball on Friday.

