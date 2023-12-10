Suspect arrested in murder of 16-year-old former Grand Island girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Edna Police Department arrested a suspect in the the murder of a 16-year-old former Grand Island girl on Saturday.

According to EPD, Rafael Govea Romero was placed under arrest for murder of Lizabeth Medina in the city of Schulenburg. Romero was transported to the Jackson County Jail.

Medina was found dead in her family’s apartment in Edna on Tuesday. According to EPD, officers along with the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers said they are investigating what they believe to be a capital murder case.

Police are sharing limited details on what happened.

Up until last year, Medina lived in Grand Island.

