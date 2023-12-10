VFW Post 1504 in North Platte turns 90

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1504 in North Platte celebrated being open for 90 years on Saturday at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

The post has been serving the North Platte community veterans by helping with expenses, food and also giving veterans the ability to have new friendships with people who know what they are going through.

“I feel like we’re doing a lot more in the community now,” said Richard Furtado, a longtime member of the VFW. “I’ve only been a member of this particular post for a year now, but I’m doing what I can to be a part of a good team.”

The organization was founded in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.