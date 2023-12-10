VFW Post 1504 in North Platte turns 90

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1504 in North Platte celebrated being open for 90 years on Saturday at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

The post has been serving the North Platte community veterans by helping with expenses, food and also giving veterans the ability to have new friendships with people who know what they are going through.

“I feel like we’re doing a lot more in the community now,” said Richard Furtado, a longtime member of the VFW. “I’ve only been a member of this particular post for a year now, but I’m doing what I can to be a part of a good team.”

The organization was founded in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An outline of where a new housing project will be built on the corners of Brian and Lewis in...
$13.7 million dollar housing project set to break ground in North Platte in late 2024
Authorities in Texas are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old...
Texas teen murder victim was from Grand Island
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested the former Dundy County Sheriff as part...
Stolen firearm recovered, former Dundy County Sheriff arrested
One of the largest John Deere Construction equipment dealers in the world broke ground in...
Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company breaks ground in North Platte
Long before anyone talked about China, Bill Gates or multinational corporations buying up...
Ted Turner, longtime Nebraska land baron, still buying as next chapter nears

Latest News

Santa visits Prairie Arts Center to celebrate end of Festival of Trees
Santa visits Prairie Arts Center to celebrate end of Festival of Trees
Guardians of the Children collect donations at Holiday Road in North Platte
Guardians of the Children collect donations at Holiday Road in North Platte
KNOP Hourly
Temperatures cooling off over the weekend, returning to average conditions by next week
In a low-scoring contest Cozad was able to escape with a victory over Hershey 37-31.
Boys High School Basketball; Cozad defends homecourt against Hershey