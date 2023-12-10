Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating priest’s death

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early...
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early Sunday.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early Sunday.

WCSO said in a social media post that it received a call of an attempted break-in at the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun around 5:05 a.m. Deputies arrived to find a Black male inside and Fr. Stephen Gutgsell suffering from injuries sustained from an assault.

Fort Calhoun medics transported Gutgsell to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died. The Black male was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County correctional facility.

Gutgsell served as an associate pastor with the Archdiocese, most recently splitting his time between the Fort Calhoun parish and St. Francis Borgia in Blair.

The sheriff’s office says the name of the suspect or manner of Gutgsell’s death will not be released and that more information may be released later on Sunday.

The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who was assaulted during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun early Sunday morning. Father Gutgsell was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died of his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time.

Statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha

Deacon Tim McNeil told 6 News that St. John the Baptist is closed for the time being. Members of that parish were at St. Francis Borgia, where Archbishop George Lucas said Mass and addressed congregants Sunday morning.

Fr. Gutgsell had been in the news in 2007 after being sentenced to probation and was ordered to pay restitution; he’d pled guilty to stealing over $100,000 from his former parish. Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson told 6 News his team does not believe his death is related to his past crimes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

