2023 Dawson PPD irrigation season second highest revenue year in past decade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dawson Public Power District reports that the 2023 irrigation season was the second-highest revenue year in the past decade. That was noted at Dawson PPD’s Board of Directors meeting held Dec. 6.

Irrigation revenue is at $26.6 million compared to $29 million in 2022. Customers used about 179.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity over the 2023 growing season compared to 215.8 million kWh in 2022.

Dawson PPD’s net margin is currently $4.3 million over budget through Oct. 31, however, present mild temperatures may reduce the net margin by year-end. “We expect to finish the year strong,” said Carmen Ackerman, Dawson PPD Manager of Finance and Administration.

As a not-for-profit, publicly-owned electric utility, Dawson PPD reinvests its revenue into its electric grid to provide safe, reliable and affordable power to its customers. The excess funds will be used to fulfill the District’s mission and help finance 2024 construction projects.

Other topics from the December Dawson PPD Board of Directors Meeting included:

Dawson PPD’s annual inventory audit showed an adjustment of less than one-quarter of a percent, the lowest it has been since 2016. An inventory adjustment is an increase or decrease in a company’s inventory to explain theft, broken products, loss, or other errors.

Board Member Pat Hecox finished his two-year term as the Nebraska Rural Electric Association Board President. NREA is a private, non-profit trade association for rural electric systems. During his tenure, Hecox successfully visited all member systems – something that was not previously done. NREA members noted that they appreciated the personal contact and opportunity to address concerns directly with leadership. Hecox said that “it was time well spent” and he “hopes the next group does the same.”

Three board members were recognized for their milestone years of service: Joe Jeffrey – 40 years Brad Brodine – 30 years Pat Hecox – 25 years

Director Craig Wietjes was recognized for successfully completing his National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Board Leadership Certificate training.

The January 2024 Dawson PPD Board of Directors Meeting has been rescheduled from Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Thursday, Jan. 4. It will begin at its usual time of 10 a.m. and will be located in the Board Room of the Lexington Headquarters at 75191 Road 433.

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines. The district’s 5,800 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties. Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa, and Pleasanton. To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.