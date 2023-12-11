Case against former Grand Island day care director moves to district court

Andrew Moss appeared in court in November from the Hall County Department of Corrections. He's facing a theft by unlawful taking charge from his former employer.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The former director of a Grand Island day care will have his case heard in district court.

Hall County Court documents reveal that 37-year-old Andrew Moss has waived his preliminary hearing, moving his case over to trial court.

Moss is the former director of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cornerstone Early Learning Center. He’s charged with theft by unlawful taking of $5,000 or more.

An investigation by Grand Island Police started in October when the daycare’s bank told the board it had a negative balance. A staff member from the facility reported a theft in excess of $150,000.

Capt. Jim Duering said the church’s bank had reached out to Moss several times. When the account wasn’t rectified, the bank contacted the church’s board who then contacted GIPD.

Court records show police found numerous suspicious transactions connected to Moss, including $50,000 in ATM withdrawals and $97,000 in VISA gift cards. Investigators determined that the money was deposited into Moss’s personal bank accounts and into his online gambling accounts.

Following Moss waiving his preliminary hearing, Judge Andrew Butler has scheduled his arraignment in district court for Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.

The maximum penalty for a felony theft conviction is 20 years in prison.

