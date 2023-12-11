Heartland Singers perform Christmas concert in North Platte

The Heartland Singers performed a Christmas concert in North Platte on Sunday.
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Heartland Singers performed a Christmas concert in North Platte on Sunday.

The concert took place at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 2pm on Sunday.

A variety of secular and sacred music was performed.

The church was filled with audience members who wanted to attend the concert.

