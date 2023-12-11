Jury deliberates in Tecumseh inmate’s murder trial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After nearly a month of witness testimonies, a Saline County jury is now deliberating in the case of a Tecumseh inmate facing charges for the murder of a fellow prisoner.

Eric Ramos, 33, is charged with the first-degree murder of 31-year-old Michael Galindo, who died during the 2017 riots at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

An autopsy revealed Galindo was stabbed more than 130 times, though his official cause of death was smoke inhalation. The riot was sparked when prison officials found an intoxicated inmate, and then searched cells for homemade “hooch” made by inmates.

Prosecutors have said that at least four incarcerated people may have been involved in the killing, but Ramos was the only person charged with the crime.

Closing arguments were presented Monday, with Prosecutor Corey O’Brien emphasizing Ramos’ identification in surveillance footage of the assault.

“The person who helped identify Eric Ramos, was Eric Ramos,” O’Brien said. “Because not only did he continually go into his assigned cell, but he made mistakes along the way. He took his hat off, showing his bald head. He would take his mask down showing his olive colored skin and his facial hair and his age and his ethnicity. He’d also do so by the people that were hanging around him.”

O’Brien went on to discuss Ramos’ testimony which he said painted a different picture than what really happened.

“Mr. Ramos, during his testimony, essentially wants you to believe that he stood in the corner with his hands in his pockets. Coincidentally, he puts himself in the corner of the mini yard where there’s this notorious blind spot that the tower camera can’t pick up on,” stated O’Brien. “But I would remind you, that there were other witnesses that came into this case on the defendant’s side and said, ‘No, he wasn’t in that blind spot. He was further down the fence line in view of the tower cam.’”

O’Brien then asked the jury to continue reviewing the surveillance video with diligence.

Defense attorney Tim Noerrlinger argued that the video quality isn’t good enough to identify Ramos.

“There’s not enough evidence within the video to suggest that there is sufficient information,” said Noerrlinger.

Noerrlinger the corrections officer who named Ramos as a suspect did so before getting all of the information, calling it confirmation bias.

“It’s confirmation bias in the same way that children believe in Santa Claus. We as adults all know that Santa Claus doesn’t exist. However, children don’t want to believe it,” stated Noerrlinger. “So instead of paying attention to all the stuff that suggests that Santa Claus isn’t real when they’re little, they believe it. I would suggest to you that in the same way children have to begin to learn that things are different in that they’re the biases that they want to believe and don’t exist.”

The attorney also said there are many clear blind spots in the camera angles of the mini yard.

“As you saw when Mr. Ramos testified, is that there are groups of people in those areas, but they’re cut off,” stated Noerrlinger. “You can’t really see their whole face, you can’t see their whole body, and you cannot even see all of their clothing. As such, based on the evidence, there’s no real way to identify who is there and who is not.”

Noerrlinger pointed out blind spots in the camera angles of the mini yard and likened the case to a ‘Where’s Waldo?’ game, urging the jury to presume innocence.

“Waldo’s suspect one,” he said. “The state’s asking you to believe that that Waldo, suspect one, is Mr. Ramos. However, based on all the evidence, I would suggest that they fail to do so, with an individual presumed innocent by proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Ramos had a previous trial in 2018, resulting in a mistrial due to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator violating a court order by discussing the case with prison officials.

