Kearney man convicted on child sexual assault

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will be sentenced in February for sexual assault of a child.

Russel Wing, 43, pleaded no contest last week and was convicted of third degree sexual assault of a child, enticement by electronic device and child abuse.

He had been charged with first degree sexual assault of a child, but pleaded to the lesser charge in a plea bargain.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old child. Court document indicate the reported sexual assault happened between March 24, 2022 and April 8, 2022, with the victim at least 12 but less than 16 years of age. As for the other charges, the enticement charge is said to have occurred around Feb. 20, 2023 and the child abuse around March 17, 2023.

Documents with further details of the crimes were sealed by the court.

He is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 5. If Wing gets the maximum sentence for all three crimes, he could spend up to eight years in prison.

