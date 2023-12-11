Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful brings holiday light recycling program to Greater Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte community is giving the Village of Minden a run for its money when it comes to having the title of Nebraska’s Christmas Village. From Santa’s workshop in Cody Park to Christmas at the Cody’s, the Lincoln County Historical Museums drive-through-village, and hundreds of houses decked to the core, Greater Nebraska residents are not strangers to breathtaking holiday displays.

However, what happens to those strands of lights after the magic of the holidays is of concern.

”There are a lot of lights that end up in the landfill every year. Of course, they are kind of one of those items that we buy and toss as we are going along probably because they are cheap enough that we probably feel like we can just go and buy a new strand and throw these away. Well, those end up in our landfill and they fill up our landfill. So Lindsey Douglas from the North Platte Public School from the High Ability Program does a community project every year and they were asking about this project wanting to know if they could do a Christmas Light Recycling project we’re really excited to do this year in Lincoln County for an inaugural year and we’re really excited to see how it goes,” said Mona Anderson with Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.

The full list of recycling destinations can be found below.

North Platte Public Safety Building

715 North Jeffers St.

RSVP Office

901 East 10th St

McDonald Elementary School

601 McDonald Rd

Cody Elementary School

2000 West 2nd St

Jefferson Elementary School

700 E 3rd St

Lincoln Elementary School

200 W 9th St

Eisenhower Elementary School

3900 W A St

Washington School

600 W 3rd St

Lake Maloney Elem School District 1

848 E Correction Line Rd

