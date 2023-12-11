Knights outlast Lancers on final day of Region IX Crossover

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College shot a season best 55.9 percent from the floor to defeat Eastern Wyoming College, 89-83, on the final day of the Region IX Crossover tournament.

Efraim Kouame-Palm led the Knights with 19 points off the bench, while Parker Baumann finished with 15 points to accompany his eight rebounds and four steals against the Lancers.

North Platte managed to jump out to a 24-18 lead at the midpoint of the opening half. Eastern Wyoming responded with a 12-2 run to briefly take the lead with 4:18 to play, but the Knights countered with a run of their own to extend their lead to double digits by the halftime break.

The Lancers settled into a rhythm in the second half, as they quickly cut the margin to 55-54 on a three by Micah Glover. The game would remain tight until Kouame-Palm connected from downtown to ignite the offense with 5:10 to play in regulation.

Eastern Wyoming attempted one final run in the closing minutes, but the deficit could not be overcome as the Knights closed out their fifth win of the season.

North Platte (5-6) will host a pair of home games next week to conclude the opening part of the 2023-24 season. Knights will look for redemption against the Broncos of Hastings College JV on Wednesday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.