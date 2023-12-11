Knights take down No. 24 Plainswomen in shootout

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College took down No. 24 Northeastern Junior College 59-53 in a shootout inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Saturday night.

Dazjanae Greene finished the night with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Knights. Jada Grigsby grabbed seven rebounds to accompany her 11 points, while Reece Halley and Samantha Riggles each chipped in 10 points apiece.

A six-point halftime deficit was quickly erased by Northeastern in the opening minutes of the third quarter. North Platte waited patiently before countering with a 6-0 run over the final 3:59 to take a 42-41 lead into the final frame.

The lead continued to trade hands six more times in the fourth quarter, before a three from Greene propelled the Knights into the lead for the final time. A Grigsby three pointer stretched the Knights lead to five inside the final minute, while Greene closed out the game by connecting on the backend of two free throw attempts.

North Platte closed out the night shooting 34.4 percent (21-61) from field goal range, while forcing 20 Plainswomen turnovers in the win.

North Platte controlled the opening half as Northeastern struggled to score against some dominating defense applied by the Knights. A baseline jumper from Grigsby helped stretch the lead to 22-14 in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but the Plainswomen managed to trim the deficit to six by the halftime break.

Knights (8-3) will return to home action for the opening day of the Hampton Inn Classic on Friday, Dec. 15. North Platte will open the tournament with a rematch against Kansas City Kansas Community College at 7:30 p.m.

