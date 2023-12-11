Knights take down No. 24 Plainswomen in shootout

NPCC Women's Basketball
NPCC Women's Basketball(Knights Athletics)
By Knights Athletics
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College took down No. 24 Northeastern Junior College 59-53 in a shootout inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Saturday night.

Dazjanae Greene finished the night with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Knights. Jada Grigsby grabbed seven rebounds to accompany her 11 points, while Reece Halley and Samantha Riggles each chipped in 10 points apiece.

A six-point halftime deficit was quickly erased by Northeastern in the opening minutes of the third quarter. North Platte waited patiently before countering with a 6-0 run over the final 3:59 to take a 42-41 lead into the final frame.

The lead continued to trade hands six more times in the fourth quarter, before a three from Greene propelled the Knights into the lead for the final time. A Grigsby three pointer stretched the Knights lead to five inside the final minute, while Greene closed out the game by connecting on the backend of two free throw attempts.

North Platte closed out the night shooting 34.4 percent (21-61) from field goal range, while forcing 20 Plainswomen turnovers in the win.

North Platte controlled the opening half as Northeastern struggled to score against some dominating defense applied by the Knights. A baseline jumper from Grigsby helped stretch the lead to 22-14 in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but the Plainswomen managed to trim the deficit to six by the halftime break.

Knights (8-3) will return to home action for the opening day of the Hampton Inn Classic on Friday, Dec. 15. North Platte will open the tournament with a rematch against Kansas City Kansas Community College at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to EPD, Rafael Govea Romero was placed under arrest for murder of Lizabeth Medina in...
Suspect arrested in murder of 16-year-old former Grand Island girl
Nebraska volleyball players await starting introductions prior to the Lincoln Regional Final.
Huskers beat Arkansas, advance to Final Four
Long before anyone talked about China, Bill Gates or multinational corporations buying up...
Ted Turner, longtime Nebraska land baron, still buying as next chapter nears
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early...
Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest’s stabbing death
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested the former Dundy County Sheriff as part...
Stolen firearm recovered, former Dundy County Sheriff arrested

Latest News

The North Platte men's basketball team taking on Barton on Nov. 14, 2023.
Knights outlast Lancers on final day of Region IX Crossover
Senior St. Pat's Irish boys basketball player Brecken Erickson led the team in scoring with 23...
St. Pat’s boys basketball take down Hershey in rivalry matchup
Senior Hershey Panthers girls basketball player Haily Miller after scoring a basket in a game...
Hershey girls basketball blow out St. Pat’s
Nebraska volleyball players await starting introductions prior to the Lincoln Regional Final.
Huskers beat Arkansas, advance to Final Four