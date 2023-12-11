Lincoln County Commissioners approve next step in establishing school resource officers

At this week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, Commissioners approved the next step in the process of potentially establishing school resource officers.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At this week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, Commissioners approved the next step in the process of potentially establishing school resource officers in rural Lincoln County.

In November, Lincoln County Law Enforcement along with Lincoln County Educators approached Commissioners on the possibility of establishing a school resource officer within the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The County was awarded a federal grant to aid in the process of establishing school resource officers in rural Lincoln County but had to either accept or deny those funds by this Saturday.

“My first priority is public safety and I understand schools are a part of that. I appreciate all of the work that you have done, Sergeant Hanna. And you are right, it would take grants because this is not just something that happens we have been working on this for years. So, people need to know that and appreciate that,” said District One Commissioner, Joe Hewgley.

Commissioners did unanimously approve the request for acceptance of the grant funds but additional work and discussion will be required before a position is officially established. Currently, the only school resource officers within Lincoln County are the three from the North Platte Police Department located at schools within the North Platte Public School District.

This week Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was live-streamed on the county’s YouTube page.

