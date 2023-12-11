Nebraska Cattlemen select Greater Nebraska man to serve as next president

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Cattlemen members elected Jerry Kuenning of Imperial, Nebraska, to serve as their next president.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Cattlemen, Jerry Kuenning is a third-generation Nebraska agriculturist, and he works alongside the fourth and fifth generations in the family operation in and around Imperial. The Kuenning family’s diversified operation includes a commercial feedlot, a cow-calf herd, and an irrigated/dryland farming enterprise.

“Jerry is dedicated to serving Nebraska’s beef cattle producers and is a true believer in the importance of membership,” Executive Vice President Laura Field said. “We look forward to bettering our industry under Jerry’s leadership.”

“I’m a firm believer that grassroots discussions sow the ideas that take root, grow change, and serve as the basis for resolving issues that affect all of us in the beef cattle industry,” Kuenning said. “Without grassroots involvement, there would be no solutions. I couldn’t serve in this capacity without the help and support of my children and their spouses, other family members, and our employees. They are the key to making our operation successful and such a blessing in my life. I look forward to serving and working with Nebraska Cattlemen members and board members to make a difference this next year as president.”

Prior to his current position as President of Nebraska Cattlemen, he served as chair of the Nebraska Beef Council and the Federation of State Beef Councils He followed that with involvement with Nebraska Cattlemen, serving as Feedlot Council vice chair and chair, and then CattleFax, where he served as director of the North Central Region, vice president and then eventually president. Jerry also served on the Nebraska Brand Committee in various capacities and as president in 2016. Time on the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Board and the Nebraska Cattlemen Board were interspersed throughout the years and in 2022, he was asked to come back to Nebraska Cattlemen Board to serve as an officer.

Jerry Kuenning began his one-year term as Nebraska Cattlemen President on Friday, Dec. 8.

