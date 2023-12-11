North Platte Elk’s Lodge looking to give students warm winter wear

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Elk’s Lodge hosted their annual Hoop Shoot on Sunday, where they also launched their newest campaign to give back to the community - giving warm clothes to students who do not have them.

The Lodge has distributed letters to school officials across the region, letting them know that the Elks would like to help purchase warm clothing for children of all ages who do not have it.

The Elks have a fund that allows them to go out and purchase these for children and deliver them to the school, so they can be given to the child anonymously.

This is one of many ways that the group gives back to local schools and children throughout the year.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.