North Platte Elk's Lodge looking to give students warm winter wear

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Elk’s Lodge hosted their annual Hoop Shoot on Sunday, where they also launched their newest campaign to give back to the community - giving warm clothes to students who do not have them.

The Lodge has distributed letters to school officials across the region, letting them know that the Elks would like to help purchase warm clothing for children of all ages who do not have it.

The Elks have a fund that allows them to go out and purchase these for children and deliver them to the school, so they can be given to the child anonymously.

This is one of many ways that the group gives back to local schools and children throughout the year.

