Potts picks up third Big Ten Freshman Honor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Natalie Potts captured her third weekly honor from the conference this season when she was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, Dec. 11.

Potts, a 6-2 forward from O’Fallon, Mo., averaged 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 assist in helping Nebraska to a 2-0 week. In a mid-week win over UNC Wilmington, Potts nearly notched a double-double by posting 11 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in just 21 minutes of work. She hit 5-of-7 shots from the field, including a three-pointer, to help the Huskers run to a record-setting 108-35 win over the Seahawks (Dec. 5).

The two-time Missouri MaxPreps High School Player of the Year at Incarnate Word Academy added her fourth consecutive double-figure scoring effort with 10 points to go along with five rebounds, two blocks and an assist in a win at NCAA NET No. 8 Missouri on Saturday. Potts hit 4-of-8 shots from the field to help the Huskers build a 17-point fourth-quarter lead against the Spartans.

For the season, Potts is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and a team-leading 1.0 block per game. She has hit 77 percent of her two-point field goal attempts and 78 percent of her free throws to help Nebraska to an 8-2 overall record and a No. 18 NCAA NET ranking. Potts is the only Big Ten freshman to rank among the top 25 players in the conference in scoring, while also leading all Big Ten freshmen in rebounding.

Potts and the Huskers will be back in action at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday when they play host to 2023 NCAA Tournament qualifier and SWAC Champion Southern. Tip-off between the Big Red and the Jaguars is set for noon (CT) with tickets available now at Huskers.com

