Warmer and mostly sunny conditions Monday; Cold, cloudy with small snow chances Tuesday

In our weather lesson this morning, we talked about the making of thundersnow!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The weather to start the new workweek will be on the quiet side, with warmer than average temperatures during the day.

A southerly flow will continue to bring in mild temperatures during the day Monday, with highs in the 50s. The sun will illuminate the skies during the day Monday as well, with breezy winds throughout the day. Overnight conditions will turn cloudy, with temperatures dropping down into the 20s and 30s.

Nice and quiet conditions to start the workweek
Nice and quiet conditions to start the workweek(Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, a cold front will be moving through the area. This will increase the cloud cover during this time, drop the temperatures down into the 30s and also give the area a small chance of snow, as there will be enough moisture along the boundary to gives us scattered snow showers at best. Under .5 of an inch of snow at best for snowfall accumulations. Conditions will remain at least partly cloudy through Thursday, with a rebound in temperatures during this time, with highs in the 40s to near 50 during this time. Sunny skies and well above normal conditions will return this weekend, with highs in the 50s to near 60 in some locations.

A Cold front to push through the area Tuesday
A Cold front to push through the area Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Weather Lesson 12-11-2023
Temperatures cooling off over the weekend, returning to average conditions by next week
Windy, cooler, and mostly cloudy for weekend; still staying dry
