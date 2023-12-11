York man sentenced in federal child porn case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A York man will spend more than five years in prison for receipt, distribution and possession of child pornography.

Senior United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 36-year-old Jerry W. Lackey to a total of 64 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After Lackey’s release from prison, he will begin a 7-year term of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in December of 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a CyberTip to the Nebraska State Patrol that a person was sending child pornography to others. The report included the email address, username, and IP address associated with the offending account, as well as several offending videos.

Investigators obtained subpoenas and were able to identify the subscriber as Lackey. A search warrant for the residence was obtained and executed. In executing the warrant, officers made contact with Lackey at the residence. In an interview with investigators, Lackey admitted to downloading and viewing the child porn.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.