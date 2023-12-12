Earthquake leaves no damage in Central Nebraska

Downtown Guide Rock
Downtown Guide Rock
By Leroy Triggs
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUIDE ROCK, Neb. (KSNB) - The United States Geological Survey reported that a 4.2 earthquake hit near Guide Rock around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. There was no damage caused by the earthquake.

This is the third earthquake that has hit the area in the last two years. This one is represents the most powerful of the three, last summer there was an earthquake in Superior that registered as a 3.6.

Residents described it in several different ways, some felt the ground shake, others heard the rumblings, and some didn’t feel anything.

The USGS tagged the earthquake as being a lever four intensity, which means there was light intensity. Residents said they were able to identify an earthquake was happening because items fell off furniture in their home. Some even claim they felt a second earthquake Monday morning, but that was likely the aftershock.

According to Southern California Earthquake Center, aftershocks usually happen within the first hour of an earthquake. Ones that happen the day after the mainshock have about half the intensity of those that would happen the same day.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police Department: Officers shot at when responding to shots fired call
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man...
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say
Jerry Kuenning
Nebraska Cattlemen select Greater Nebraska man to serve as next president
The Heartland Singers performed a Christmas concert in North Platte on Sunday.
Heartland Singers perform Christmas concert in North Platte

Latest News

High pressure moving eastward over the next several days, allowing warming and clearing
Remaining cold and cloudy with isolated snow showers Tuesday; Warming up the rest of the week
The North Platte Police Department is working to spread the message about the dangers of drunk...
NPPD participates in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI Campaign
In our Picture of the Day, Alan sent us a Lion King experience this morning!!
Picture of the Day 12-12-2023
The North Platte Police Department said a man shot at officers who were responding to a...
North Platte Police Department: Officers shot at when responding to shots fired call