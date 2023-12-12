Earthquake leaves no damage in Central Nebraska

GUIDE ROCK, Neb. (KSNB) - The United States Geological Survey reported that a 4.2 earthquake hit near Guide Rock around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. There was no damage caused by the earthquake.

This is the third earthquake that has hit the area in the last two years. This one is represents the most powerful of the three, last summer there was an earthquake in Superior that registered as a 3.6.

Residents described it in several different ways, some felt the ground shake, others heard the rumblings, and some didn’t feel anything.

The USGS tagged the earthquake as being a lever four intensity, which means there was light intensity. Residents said they were able to identify an earthquake was happening because items fell off furniture in their home. Some even claim they felt a second earthquake Monday morning, but that was likely the aftershock.

According to Southern California Earthquake Center, aftershocks usually happen within the first hour of an earthquake. Ones that happen the day after the mainshock have about half the intensity of those that would happen the same day.

