La Vista teen arrested after ramming NSP cruiser during pursuit, injuring trooper

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A La Vista teen was arrested on Monday after reportedly ramming into a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle during a pursuit between Lincoln and Omaha. The collision resulted in both vehicles rolling, and one trooper was injured.

Cameron Hansen, 18, was not injured in the crash and refused medical treatment at the scene. He was booked into the Lancaster County Jail for assault on an officer, assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, willful reckless driving, and flight to avoid arrest.

NSP said the trooper involved suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and underwent a successful surgery at Bryan Medical Center West Campus. The trooper has a long recovery ahead, but NSP said he is alert and in good spirits on Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 12:40 p.m. when a trooper saw a Ford Fusion speeding over 100 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln, near mile marker 403. Despite the trooper’s attempt to initiate a traffic stop, the driver refused to yield and proceeded westbound, prompting a pursuit.

NSP said the driver continued to accelerate, surpassing 100 mph and passing several vehicles on the shoulder as the pursuit progressed westward. Upon reaching the Milford interchange at mile marker 382, the driver exited and reentered I-80, this time traveling eastbound toward Lincoln.

The NSP AirWing took over the pursuit from the air as the vehicle continued through the Lincoln area. Once through, patrol units continued their pursuit on the ground.

NSP said at 1:15 p.m., the driver rammed into a trooper’s cruiser, causing both vehicles to roll near mile marker 422. The trooper’s cruiser came to a stop in the median, wile the teen’s vehicle crossed the westbound lanes and came to rest in the north ditch. The injured trooper was transported to the hospital.

Interstate 80, spanning from Mile Marker 420 near the Greenwood exit to Mile Marker 426 near Ashland, was closed in both directions for 75 minutes.

