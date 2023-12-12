Longtime North Platte College men’s basketball coach resigns after 39 years

Former North Platte Knights men's basketball coach Kevin O'Connor on the sidelines during a game.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College announced that head coach Kevin O’Connor will be stepping down after 39 years in the role.

The resignation is effective immediately according to the college.

O’Connor is the program’s all-time winningest coach, with 744 victories during his time at the school. In 39 seasons, his team’s posted winning records in 31 years.

“We would like to thank Coach O’Connor for his dedication and contributions to the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs at NPCC Dr. Jody Tomanek. “His efforts to build successful teams’ year in and year out elevated the program to historic success.”

O’Connor will stay on as the athletic director for NPCC athletics, while continuing to serve as a mathematics instructor for the institution.

Assistant coach Kade Erickson has been named the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

