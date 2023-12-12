Maxwell High School’s Jocey Cheek to continue playing volleyball at the next level

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Knights of North Platte Community College will have a local face in its volleyball program for years to come.

Maxwell High School senior Jocey Cheek had a ceremonial signing on Monday afternoon. Cheek has always been around Knights volleyball and is just ready to play at the next level.

“I’m super excited that was a big deal for me being able to watch my sister and my sister watch me and my family just be around to watch this experience and I’m just super excited to get this opportunity to play close by and also at the next level,” Cheek said.

Cheek also said that being around the program because of her sister, now really excites her to leave her mark at NPCC.

“I have always kind of watched games and just have always been around that area and my coach has always been around and tells me about it all of the time and I just really love the experience of the gym and the culture there and now I’m just super excited to be apart of it now,” Cheek said.

Cheek joins a Knights team that looks to turn things around after going 14-21 in 2023.

