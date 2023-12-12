Nebraska Poison Center shares tips ahead of holiday gatherings

The Nebraska Poison Center has some holiday tips to be mindful of as changes in routine can...
The Nebraska Poison Center has some holiday tips to be mindful of as changes in routine can increase the risk of exposure to poisons in your home.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Poison Center has some holiday tips to be mindful of as changes in routine can increase the risk of exposure to poisons in your home.

Toys that contain button or disc batteries can pose serious injury or even death if the batteries are swallowed. They can be found in games, watches, remotes, and musical greeting cards, to name a few.

Toys like water beads or rare earth magnets pose an ingestion hazard. Strong magnets can attract in the intestines and pose a medical emergency. Water beads can swell if swallowed and cause a blockage in the intestines.

Alcoholic drinks are more accessible during gatherings this time of year -- clean immediately after parties and remove items containing alcohol out of children’s reach.

Nicotine products can be harmful if ingested. Products like chewing tobacco, vape liquid and cigarettes can cause vomiting and shaking, even seizures.

CBD and THC products often come in packaging with bright colors that could be mistaken for candy or other food for children. Keep them out of children’s reach and locked away.

Cleaning products should also be kept out of reach. When cleaning, never mix chemicals and follow label directions.

Medications should be stored up high, out of sight and reach. Do not leave them out on a counter or nightstand. Keep all bags and purses secured and out of plain sight.

Seasonal plants like mistletoe and poinsettias need to be kept away from animals and small children.

NPC says the holiday season can also bring about an increase in calls about intentional harm. If you or a loved one is having thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis, you are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 988.

If you have questions or have had a poison exposure, call the Nebraska Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 anytime.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police Department: Officers shot at when responding to shots fired call
Police Lights Generic
Suspect involved in North Platte shooting with law enforcement recovering at Great Plains Health
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man...
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit
Jerry Kuenning
Nebraska Cattlemen select Greater Nebraska man to serve as next president
Jocey Cheek signs with North Platte Community College volleyball at Maxwell High School on...
Maxwell High School’s Jocey Cheek to continue playing volleyball at the next level

Latest News

Members of U.S. Cellular, North Platte Public Schools Foundation and North Platte music...
U.S. Cellular donates musical instruments to North Platte Public Schools
Father Stephen Gutgsell
Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder had criminal past, documents show
KNOP Forecast Map 12-11-2023
A cool start to the week; staying mainly dry
Police Lights Generic
Suspect involved in North Platte shooting with law enforcement recovering at Great Plains Health