North Platte Police Department to participate in December Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, DUI enforcement campaign beginning Friday and running through New Year’s Day.

According to a press release from the City of North Platte Police Department, drivers will see officers working on a special high-visibility enforcement campaign to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, 2024. Their primary focus will be on taking impaired drivers off the road.

According to NHTSA, during the 2017-2021 December months, more than 4,500 people were killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes nationwide. Added parties and festivities during the Holiday season bring out more impaired drivers.

NHTSA and the North Platte Police Department ask drivers to make a plan before taking part in festivities by designating a sober driver or using ride share.

