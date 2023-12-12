North Platte Police Department to participate in December Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'
'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'(Source: WDAM)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, DUI enforcement campaign beginning Friday and running through New Year’s Day.

According to a press release from the City of North Platte Police Department, drivers will see officers working on a special high-visibility enforcement campaign to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, 2024. Their primary focus will be on taking impaired drivers off the road.

According to NHTSA, during the 2017-2021 December months, more than 4,500 people were killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes nationwide. Added parties and festivities during the Holiday season bring out more impaired drivers.

NHTSA and the North Platte Police Department ask drivers to make a plan before taking part in festivities by designating a sober driver or using ride share.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to EPD, Rafael Govea Romero was placed under arrest for murder of Lizabeth Medina in...
Suspect arrested in murder of 16-year-old former Grand Island girl
Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest’s stabbing death
Nebraska volleyball players await starting introductions prior to the Lincoln Regional Final.
Huskers beat Arkansas, advance to Final Four
Western Edge employees Tomas Labenz and Wesley Fishler wouldn’t have done anything differently...
Two Grand Island teenagers credited with stopping clothing store shoplifter
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man...
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump support grows in Iowa Poll, nearly half say they could change their mind
North Platte Police Department: Officers shot at when responding to shots fired call
KNOP Forecast Map 12-11-2023
A cool start to the week; staying mainly dry
January will be Reagan Van Beek's first time participating in the Iowa Caucuses. He says he's...
Election 2024: First-time voters prepare for Iowa Caucuses