North Platte Police Department: Officers shot at when responding to shots fired call

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department said a man shot at officers who were responding to a separate shooting in eastern North Platte on Monday.

According to police, officers received a report of a shooting near the 300 block of South Silber Avenue at 8:03 p.m. A man was seen outside of a house with a handgun. The man then left the area in a vehicle, but was seen by law enforcement a short time later.

Near B Street and Lincoln Avenue, the man exited his vehicle and fired several shots at law enforcement. The man then drove away in his vehicle and was pursued by police. The man wrecked his vehicle north of North Platte.

Police said the man is now in custody.

The person shot near S. Silber Avenue sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No police officers were injured due to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay connected to KNOP News 2 for the latest information.

