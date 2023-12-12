North Platte Police Department: Officers shot at when responding to shots fired call

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department said a man shot at officers who were responding to a separate shooting in eastern North Platte on Monday.

According to police, officers received a report of a shooting near the 300 block of South Silber Avenue at 8:03 p.m. A man was seen outside of a house with a handgun. The man then left the area in a vehicle, but was seen by law enforcement a short time later.

Near B Street and Lincoln Avenue, the man exited his vehicle and fired several shots at law enforcement. The man then drove away in his vehicle and was pursued by police. The man wrecked his vehicle north of North Platte.

Police said the man is now in custody.

The person shot near S. Silber Avenue sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No police officers were injured due to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay connected to KNOP News 2 for the latest information.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to EPD, Rafael Govea Romero was placed under arrest for murder of Lizabeth Medina in...
Suspect arrested in murder of 16-year-old former Grand Island girl
Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest’s stabbing death
Nebraska volleyball players await starting introductions prior to the Lincoln Regional Final.
Huskers beat Arkansas, advance to Final Four
Western Edge employees Tomas Labenz and Wesley Fishler wouldn’t have done anything differently...
Two Grand Island teenagers credited with stopping clothing store shoplifter
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man...
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump support grows in Iowa Poll, nearly half say they could change their mind
'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'
North Platte Police Department to participate in December Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign
KNOP Forecast Map 12-11-2023
A cool start to the week; staying mainly dry
January will be Reagan Van Beek's first time participating in the Iowa Caucuses. He says he's...
Election 2024: First-time voters prepare for Iowa Caucuses