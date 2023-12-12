Remaining cold and cloudy with isolated snow showers Tuesday; Warming up the rest of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Winter has returned to the viewing area Tuesday, with clouds, cold and small snow chances, with a warmup he rest of the extended period.

Cold air from Canada has spilled in from Canada, and this has cooled us off after above average temperatures over the last few days. With high pressure to our south and low pressure to our south, this will bring us clouds and even isolated snow showers during the day Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s, with winds coming out of the northeast and speeds around 5 to 15 mph.

A winter like day in store for the area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the rest of the workweek and into the weekend, temperatures will start to go up and climb back into the above average temperatures with clearing conditions as we continue over the next several days. Highs will be in the 40s Wednesday. Overnight Wednesday, some freezing rain is quite possible for portions of Greater Nebraska. Thursday into the weekend, highs will be climbing into the 50s to near 60 in some areas. Thursday will be the last day of clouds for a while, with the sun returning to the area Friday into Monday.

High pressure moving eastward over the next several days, allowing warming and clearing (Andre Brooks)

