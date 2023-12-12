Rodriguez earns Academic All-District Honors

Lexi Rodriguez
Lexi Rodriguez(Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska junior libero Lexi Rodriguez received College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors on Tuesday.

The CSC Academic All-District teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Rodriguez is a two-time honoree and was a third-team Academic All-American last year. A native of Sterling, Ill., Rodriguez carries a 3.647 GPA majoring in advertising and public relations with a minor in business. She was voted the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year this season and selected to the All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-Region Team. Rodriguez will advance to the national ballot for Academic All-America honors to be announced Jan. 9, 2024.

On Monday, Rodriguez was one of eight Huskers to earn Academic All-Big Ten honors. The others were: Bekka Allick, Ally Batenhorst, Maisie Boesiger, Lindsay Krause, Hayden Kubik, Maggie Mendelson and Kennedi Orr.

