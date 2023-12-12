Suspect involved in North Platte shooting with law enforcement recovering at Great Plains Health

By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The suspect involved in the Monday night gunfire exchange with Lincoln County Law Enforcement is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at Great Plains Health in North Platte.

According to the North Platte Police Department, a male suspect was taken into custody shortly after 9:40 p.m. after suffering injuries likely garnered during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

According to police, officers received a report of a person being shot at a home in the 300 block of South Silber Avenue around 8 p.m. on Monday. NPPD said the suspect was reportedly outside of the house with a handgun and left in a vehicle.

Police spotted the suspect a short time later. NPPD said he exited his vehicle near B Street and Lincoln Avenue and fired several shots at law enforcement. He then fled in his vehicle and was pursued by police before wrecking north of North Platte. The suspect is now in custody.

The person who was shot near S. Silber Avenue sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No police officers were injured due to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay connected to KNOP News 2 for the latest information.

