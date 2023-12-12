Suspect who shot at multiple law enforcement officers during North Platte pursuit in critical condition

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The suspect who fired at multiple law enforcement officers during a pursuit across North Platte Monday evening is in critical condition.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Girkin Sr. of North Platte. He was initially taken to Great Plains Health with at least two gunshot wounds but was transported to a Lincoln hospital for a higher level of care.

North Platte Police are investigating the case, which involves a moving crime scene and several locations where the suspect is accused of shooting at law enforcement. Fortunately, no law enforcement officers were injured.

It all started around 8 p.m. when police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of S. Silber Street, near the State Health and Human Services building. North Platte Police said a 12-year-old boy was shot and taken to Great Plains Health. He is now out of the hospital.

Police said Girkin was spotted outside the house with a handgun but drove off with another person before officers arrived.

A deputy sheriff spotted Girkin’s vehicle and chased him to the 300 block of W. B Street. That’s when police say Girkin got out of his vehicle and fired at the deputy. The deputy also returned fire. Police said Girkin’s 14-year-old son was with him in the vehicle but was not injured.

Police said Girkin drove off again to 1100 block of W. B Street where he lives. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, North Platte Police Department all arrived at the home and Girkin shot at law enforcement multiple times before driving off again. Police said law enforcement couldn’t see Girkin very well and didn’t fire any shots at that location.

A state trooper next spotted Girkin at Leota and Jeffers. Police said Girkin shot at the trooper and the trooper returned gunfire. Police said the suspect fled north on Highway 83 and kept shooting at the trooper while driving.

The suspect eventually crashed his car near mile marker 94.5 on Highway 83. Using a drone, law enforcement could see that someone in the vehicle was injured, so they moved in and removed Girkin from the vehicle and took him to the hospital.

Police said they found a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle.

Once the police department completes its investigation, the case will be referred to the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

