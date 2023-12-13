Boys high school basketball; Sutherland drops fifth straight game to Wallace

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland Sailors were looking to get into the win column for the first time in 2023 against Wallace on Tuesday.

Things started off well in the opening minutes of the game for Sutherland as sophomore JT Lantis scored the game’s first two baskets, hitting a two-point floater and a three-point shot.

The Wildcats then started to get things going as the offense started hitting from all over the floor including a long-range buzzer-beater from senior Matt Lungrin to end the first quarter.

Wallace would go on to win the game 57-32 picking up their second win of the season. Sutherland on the other hand falls for the fifth time in a row as they look to win number one on Dec. 14 at home against South Platte.

