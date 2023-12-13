Christmas Share-A-Meal in need of volunteers

The program is in its 29th holiday season and provides meals to those who are homebound.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Christmas Share-A-Meal program is in need of volunteers to deliver the meals on Christmas Day.

The program is in its 29th holiday season and provides meals to those who are homebound.

No special diets will be honored and you need to be home to receive them.

If you would like a meal, know someone that could use a meal, or would like to volunteer, call Dianne Morales at 308-532-5085.

