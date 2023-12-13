Christmas Share-A-Meal in need of volunteers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Christmas Share-A-Meal program is in need of volunteers to deliver the meals on Christmas Day.

The program is in its 29th holiday season and provides meals to those who are homebound.

No special diets will be honored and you need to be home to receive them.

If you would like a meal, know someone that could use a meal, or would like to volunteer, call Dianne Morales at 308-532-5085.

