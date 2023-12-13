Cloudy with mild temps with overnight wintry precipitation Wednesday; An overall warming and clearing rest of the week

In our weather quiz this morning, we asked which one doesn't belong when it comes to thundersnow!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Things will remain cloudy with temperatures around average Wednesday, with wintry precipitation potential overnight into Thursday morning.

An area of low pressure to our south and a high pressure system to our north will bring wrap around moisture and cool temperatures in the atmosphere. During the day Wednesday, highs will be in the 40s with breezy winds around 5 to 10 mph. Starting around 9 p.m. CDT Wednesday, wintry precipitation will start to develop and move northeast during the night. The ending time for the precipitation will be around noon on Thursday. The main wintry precipitation will mainly be in the form of freezing rain and accumulations could be around .10 of an inch. and some wet snow could mix in at times. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Some wintry precipitation possible overnight Wednesday
Some wintry precipitation possible overnight Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

Highs then will increase into the mid to upper 40s Thursday with clouds beginning to clear out Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will increase into the low to upper 50 Friday into early next week, as our high pressure system takes over, with plentiful sunshine.

Quiet and more sunshine coming over the next several days
Quiet and more sunshine coming over the next several days(Andre Brooks)

