Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting

Leaders call for end to antisemitism in America and for the hostages in Gaza to be released.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle came together Tuesday to light the Capitol Menorah on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Democrats and Republicans do not agree on much in the U.S. Capitol, however, the parties felt it was vital to unite to commemorate the Jewish holiday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stood side-by-side as the U.S. Capitol Menorah was lit for the first time.

Speaker Johnson spoke about the historic rise in antisemitism across the country since Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel.

“It’s incumbent upon leaders to not only denounce antisemitism, but to counter it with love,” said Johnson. “The last two months have proven that we have a long to go in making the world a safer place for our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

Leader Schumer said, as the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker, the significance of lighting the menorah in the Capitol is not lost on him.

“It reminds us of just how far the Jewish people have come in our long and winding history,” said Schumer. “This year Hanukkah, of course, comes at a moment of grief, trial and fear for the Jewish people.”

McConnell and Jeffries highlighted the need to secure the release of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The leaders said they will not stop until every hostage is returned home.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Suspect involved in North Platte shooting with law enforcement recovering at Great Plains Health
North Platte Police Department: Officers shot at when responding to shots fired call
Former North Platte Knights men's basketball coach Kevin O'Connor on the sidelines during a game.
Longtime North Platte College men’s basketball coach resigns after 39 years
Police Lights Generic
Suspect who shot at multiple law enforcement officers during North Platte pursuit in critical condition
Jocey Cheek signs with North Platte Community College volleyball at Maxwell High School on...
Maxwell High School’s Jocey Cheek to continue playing volleyball at the next level

Latest News

The NEBRASKAland Days organization has selected Bob Lantis to serve as the organization’s 15th...
NEBRASKAland Days selects new executive director
Some wintry precipitation possible overnight Wednesday
Cloudy with mild temps with overnight wintry precipitation Wednesday; An overall warming and clearing rest of the week
In our weather quiz this morning, we asked which one doesn't belong when it comes to...
Weather Quiz 12-13-2023
House keys sitting on an eviction notice received in the mail.
NIFA warns of scams associated with Nebraska’s emergency rent aid program
Christmas came early for a group of North Platte middle school students on Tuesday.
U.S. Cellular donates musical instruments to North Platte Public Schools