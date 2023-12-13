Former Local4 employee charged with felony

Joe Scanlan
Joe Scanlan(KSNB Local4)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A former KSNB Local4 employee is charged with threatening a Nebraska woman.

Buffalo County prosecutors charged Joe Scanlan, 27, now of Arlington, TX, with felony terroristic threats and two misdemeanor counts of intimidation by phone or electronic communication.

The woman reported a history of threatening behaviors from Scanlan over the last several months.

On Dec. 4, a Buffalo County judge issued a protection order against Scanlan. The incidents for which he’s been charged happened after the order was issued.

Court records show the woman reported threats from Scanlan to a Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 5. Scanlan then sent two threatening email messages to the woman on Dec. 11. The messages suggested that she kill herself or that he would. The woman also reported other messages from Scanlan in which he threatened to harm her in the future.

A warrant is out for Scanlan’s arrest.

Scanlan’s employment at Local4 ended Nov. 3, 2023.

