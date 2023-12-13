Girls High School Basketball; Wallace defeats Sutherland in hotly contested game

Wallace senior Dajana Garrison pulls in a rebound on defense that would help close out the...
Wallace senior Dajana Garrison pulls in a rebound on defense that would help close out the game for the Wildcats on Tuesday.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a close game between Wallace and Sutherland on Tuesday.

Scoring was back and forth throughout the second with many lead changes throughout. Sutherland sophomore Payten Weber ended the third quarter by hitting a close shot off the glass for the quarter’s final play.

The momentum from the buzzer-beater would not carry over as the Wildcats would pick up their second win of the season to climb back up to 2-3. Sutherland’s record drops to 1-4 with the loss.

Sutherland will be back at home on Thursday, Dec. 14 against Chase County. Wallace will hit the road on Thursday, Dec. 14 to take on Medicine Valley.

