Great Plains Health SOZO provides cutting-edge medical technology to Greater Nebraska

Susan Hood with Great Plains Health demonstrates the new SOZO device.
Susan Hood with Great Plains Health demonstrates the new SOZO device.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s Great Plains Health and the Callahan Cancer Center are once again on the frontlines of cutting-edge technology. This time, in an attempt to aid those at risk of developing lymphedema.

Susan Hood has been with Great Plains Health since 1994 and currently serves as a physical therapist and describes the new technology as a game changer for this part of Nebraska.

”Bioimpedance spectroscopy or the easy way to say it is this machine’s name is the SOZO. Typically, when a woman has a laminectomy or mastectomy we get a refer to do a visit ahead of time and I take circumference measurements of their arm and give them some activity guidelines so they know the sweet spot between not enough and too much activity after surgery,” said Hood.

Hood stresses that the SOZO device will greatly aid patients at greater risk of developing lymphedema. “The key to lymphedema is catching it early, if you catch it early it is reversible. So, with this machine, there is a system of monitoring pre-surgically and then every three months for the first three years and every six months because the average on-set is 18 to 24 months out, and 92 percent of the time if they do the treatment right away and early before they even know they have symptoms it is reversible and it does not go on to be a chronic problem that is not as reversible so this is like a game changer,” said Hood.

