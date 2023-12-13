High school basketball scores for Dec. 12th
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local area high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Dec. 12th.
Girls Basketball
Ogallala 40, St. Pat’s 18
Sutherland 44, Wallace 52
Maxwell 39, Brady 29
Southern Valley 42, Gothenburg 56
South Loup 18, SEM 59
Paxton 65, Perkins County 42
McCook 60, Cozad 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Sandhills Valley 6
Boys Basketball
Ogallala 83, St. Pat’s 57
Sutherland 32, Wallace 57
Southern Valley 41, Gothenburg 73
Paxton 44, Perkins County 57
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Sandhills Valley 52
Overton 62, Anselmo-Merna 43
