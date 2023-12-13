High school basketball scores for Dec. 12th

Local area girls and boys basketball scores
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local area high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Dec. 12th.

Girls Basketball

Ogallala 40, St. Pat’s 18

Sutherland 44, Wallace 52

Maxwell 39, Brady 29

Southern Valley 42, Gothenburg 56

South Loup 18, SEM 59

Paxton 65, Perkins County 42

McCook 60, Cozad 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Sandhills Valley 6

Boys Basketball

Ogallala 83, St. Pat’s 57

Sutherland 32, Wallace 57

Southern Valley 41, Gothenburg 73

Paxton 44, Perkins County 57

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Sandhills Valley 52

Overton 62, Anselmo-Merna 43

