Hildreth man killed in crash near Minden

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A central Nebraska man has died following a crash on Highway 10 on Saturday.

According to the Minden Police Department, officers and EMS responded to the one-vehicle crash on the north edge of Minden, near the water treatment plant around 2 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Hwy 10, crossed the center of the road, entered the east ditch, hit a culvert, and rolled. The driver, Gary Sanders, of Hildreth, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Minden Police, the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Minden Fire and Rescue and the Kearney County Attorney’s Office were involved in the investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.