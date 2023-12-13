Husker volleyball places four on AVCA All-America teams

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Four Nebraska volleyball players were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America Teams on Wednesday.

Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez were selected to the AVCA All-America First Team. Setter Bergen Reilly was chosen to the AVCA All-America Second Team. Outside hitter Harper Murray was named to the AVCA All-America Third Team.

The Huskers’ four All-America selections brings their nation-leading total to 103 all-time, and it’s the most All-Americans Nebraska has had in a season since 2016.

Rodriguez is now a three-time All-American after earning first-team honors in 2021 and second-team honors in 2022. Beason, Reilly and Murray are all first timers.

Merritt Beason, Jr., Opposite Hitter

Merritt Beason, a junior opposite hitter who transfered to NU from Florida, was named the AVCA Region Player of the Year, as well as All-Big Ten First Team and All-Region Team. Beason has stepped in as a team captain and is contributing a team-leading 3.86 kills per set this season with 2.09 digs per set and a .293 hitting percentage. A native of Gardendale, Ala., Beason earned four Big Ten Player of the Week honors this season and was the AVCA National Player of the Week on Oct. 24 following 21 kills in a 3-2 win over then-No. 1 Wisconsin. Beason had a career-high 27 kills on .426 hitting in a 3-2 reverse sweep at then-No. 16 Penn State on Nov. 3. As a sophomore at Florida in 2022, Beason was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Region selection.

Lexi Rodriguez, Jr., Libero

Junior libero Lexi Rodriguez was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in her career, becoming the fifth player in Big Ten history to receive that honor twice in a career. She also earned AVCA All-Region and All-Big Ten First Team honors for the third time. Rodriguez, who averages 3.62 digs and 1.26 assists per set, leads a Husker defense that ranks first nationally in opponent hitting percentage. The junior from Sterling, Ill., was twice named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week this season despite opponents frequently tailoring their game plans to avoid Rodriguez on the court. Rodriguez was a first-team AVCA All-American in 2021 and a second-team AVCA All-American in 2022.

10/11 NOW's Kevin Sjuts speaks with the Husker volleyball team's Lexi Rodriguez following their victory over Arkansas.

Bergen Reilly, Fr., Setter

Freshman setter Bergen Reilly was chosen Big Ten Setter of the Year, becoming the first ever freshman to earn the award since it originated in 2012. She also earned All-Big Ten First Team, All-Freshman Team, and AVCA All-Region Team accolades. Reilly, just the second true freshman setter to be the starter at Nebraska under head coach John Cook, is putting up 10.64 assists and 2.70 digs per set and has 15 double-doubles this season. The Sioux Falls, S.D., native ranks 17th nationally in assists per set. Reilly was named Big Ten Setter of the Week four times this year and Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice. She paces a Husker offense that ranks in the top 20 nationally in hitting percentage (.279) and kills per set (14.06).

Harper Murray, Fr., Outside Hitter

Freshman outside hitter Harper Murray was voted the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, making her the second ever Husker (Madi Kubik, 2019) to earn that distinction. Murray also earned All-Big Ten First Team and unanimous All-Freshman Team accolades. Murray ranks second on the Huskers in kills with 3.23 per set and adds 2.10 digs per set with a team-high 34 service aces. Murray was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times this season.

10/11 NOW's Kevin Sjuts speaks with the Husker volleyball team's Harper Murray following their victory over Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.