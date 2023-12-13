Nebraska state employees union files petition against executive order ending remote work

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The Nebraska state employees union has stepped up its opposition to an action taken by Gov. Jim Pillen, with a legal filing against Pillen’s executive order ending most remote work effective Jan. 2.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees, which represents more than 8,000 state employees, filed a petition Wednesday with the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations demanding the state negotiate with its employees. The union had renewed its demands to negotiate last week, and the state again rebuffed those demands.

Justin Hubly, executive director of the union, said NAPE took Wednesday’s action to protect the rights of its members and the public interest.

A vast majority of union employees work face to face, Hubly added, while a “critical number” work in less public-facing roles but provide vital services to some of the state’s “most vulnerable neighbors.”

“We remain critically short staffed and any action that would prompt us to lose any state employees will confound the problem,” Hubly said in a Wednesday statement.

Pillen’s executive order, signed Nov. 9, effectively ends remote work for most state employees, with a few key exceptions, and assigns regularly assigned work hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jacy Schafer, deputy director of communications for Pillen, said last week that Nebraskans expect taxpayer-funded workers to “deliver maximum value and productivity, and that is only possible by ensuring our state public servants are, as a general rule, working full-time schedules in the office.”

“The Governor’s authority to direct the state’s workforce fully back into the office is clear,” Schafer said in a statement to the Nebraska Examiner.

The union’s petition contends that Dan Birdsall, employee relations administrator and the state’s chief negotiator, has repeatedly declined the union’s requests for negotiations and said the state believes that the adjustments are beneficial to all Nebraskans.

“We encourage all public servants to view these changes as an opportunity for growth, both individually and as teams,” Birdsall said, according to the filing.

A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services referred to Birdsall’s previous statements that the state has discretion over determining work locations and schedules. Agencies have been directed to make necessary preparations prior to Jan. 2.

The union states Pillen’s order is silent on a number of items and in direct conflict with employees’ collective bargaining agreement on others. As a result, the union contends, negotiations are needed.

Hubly has cited multiple areas that require further clarification from Pillen’s order, including:

The definition of remote work and remote location.

The definition and requirements to declare a workforce shortfall and allow remote work.

The criteria for an agency head to make exceptions on an individual basis.

The procedures for measuring and confirming productivity in remote work assignments.

A separate filing from the union asks the commission to temporarily halt Pillen’s order from taking effect until the state engages in “good faith bargaining to impasse or agreement” and is required to engage in such bargaining. The union expects a hearing by Dec. 28 on this request.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

