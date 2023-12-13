NEBRASKAland Days selects new executive director

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland Days organization has selected Bob Lantis to serve as the organization’s 15th Executive Director. Lantis will take over for longtime Executive Director David Fudge following the 2024 celebration.

According to a press release from NEBRASKAland Days, Lantis was chosen from a deep candidate pool that developed in the early part of November. “I am truly honored and excited to lead NEBRASKAland Days into the future. Together, we’ll build on the rich legacy, create new milestones, and ensure the ongoing success of this remarkable organization,” said Lantis.

Lantis holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska and has spent time in banking and insurance. For most of the last decade, he’s working in and running the family business. Lantis is no stranger to North Platte or NEBRASKAland DAYS, having served on its Board of Directors from 2008-2013. In addition, he has actively participated in North Platte Chamber Ambassadors, NEBRASKAland Days Cody Cavalry, North Platte Chamber Agriculture Committee, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Board of Elders, and Lincoln County Cattleman’s Association.

At the core of Bob’s values is his family. Together with his wife Jenny, Bob is a devoted father to three daughters - Gracia, Lexi, and Whitley. “Bob’s deep roots in our community along with his extensive business and banking background really stood out,” said NEBRASKAland DAYS Board President Travis Covey. “We had a lot of ways we could have gone, but Bob’s resume really stood out.”

Lantis will join Fudge in the NEBRASKAland DAYS office in February, where they’ll spend the next 6 months together before Fudge leaves the office.

Learn more about the NEBRASKAland Days organization here.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.