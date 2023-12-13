NSAA announces high school football classifications for 2024 and 2025
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA has announced high school football classifications for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The following is a list of where area teams were classified for the next two upcoming seasons.
Class A
North Platte
Class B
Lexington
McCook
Class C1
Sidney
Cozad
Chase County
Broken Bow
Ogallala
Gothenburg
Class C2
Hershey
Class D1
Perkins County
Hi-Line
South Loup
Dundy County-Stratton
St. Pat’s
Sandhills Valley
Class D2
Maywood-Hayes Center
Hitchcock County
Brady
Maxwell
Anselmo-Merna
Sandhills-Thedford
Hyannis
Mullen
Class D6
South Platte
Paxton
Wauneta-Palisade
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Garden County
Southwest
Medicine Valley
Wallace
