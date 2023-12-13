NSAA announces high school football classifications for 2024 and 2025

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA has announced high school football classifications for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The following is a list of where area teams were classified for the next two upcoming seasons.

Class A

North Platte

Class B

Lexington

McCook

Class C1

Sidney

Cozad

Chase County

Broken Bow

Ogallala

Gothenburg

Class C2

Hershey

Class D1

Perkins County

Hi-Line

South Loup

Dundy County-Stratton

St. Pat’s

Sandhills Valley

Class D2

Maywood-Hayes Center

Hitchcock County

Brady

Maxwell

Anselmo-Merna

Sandhills-Thedford

Hyannis

Mullen

Class D6

South Platte

Paxton

Wauneta-Palisade

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Garden County

Southwest

Medicine Valley

Wallace

