Nursing students at MPCC help wrap presents for annual Santa Cop Program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Santa Cop Program is gearing up for its 38th year of delivering toys and presents to families in need.

The Santa Cop Program has been making the holiday season brighter since 1985 and this year, the program is helping out 86 families. All of it would not be possible without the help of nursing students from MPCC. For second-year student Olivia Perez, the overall joy of helping out prepares her and the rest of the students for what their careers will be like helping others.

“I really feel that the program has done a really good job in offering those opportunities to fulfill on what we want to do with helping back. With Christmas right around the corner, this is the perfect opportunity you have a whole class of first years of probably this year that are really wanting to be here and give back. It’s definitely in our nature to give back,” Perez said.

Roy Little is the North Platte Police Officer linked to the Santa Cop Program and is in his second year of being the lead officer. When reflecting on the joy it brought to families’ faces when he delivered the toys, his emotions surfaced.

“A lot of it is gratitude especially on the parent’s side, its gratitude. The kids, the ones I did get see there were smiles everywhere. It’s a good feeling, it warms you up pretty good that’s for sure,” Little said.

Little and few other North Platte Police officers will start delivering the toys that were bought in donations for the program next week.

