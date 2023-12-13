Ogallala boys basketball topple St. Pat’s in battle of undefeated teams

Ogallala win battle of undefeated teams against St. Pat's
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Pat’s Irish boys basketball team hosted Ogallala on Tuesday night.

The game was a matchup of undefeated teams between the programs.

Despite a close first half, Ogallala pulled away in the second half, winning, 83-57.

Ogallala were aided by a dominant 37-point performance by senior Caden Rezac.

St. Pat’s fall to 5-1 on the year, while Ogallala remain unbeaten.

Next up for the squads, St. Pat’s visits Gothenburg on Thursday, while Ogallala travels to Gering on Friday.

