Ogallala girls basketball defeats St. Pat’s

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala high school girls basketball team visited the St. Pat’s Irish on Tuesday night.

Ogallala was able to pull away in the second half, winning 40-18 over St. Pat’s.

Ogallala were led by sophomore Laney Caskey, who had 14 points.

St. Pat’s fall to 1-5 on the season, while Ogallala improve to 4-1.

Next up, the Irish visit Gothenburg on Thursday, while Ogallala travel to Gering on Friday.

