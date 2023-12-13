Ogallala girls basketball defeats St. Pat’s
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala high school girls basketball team visited the St. Pat’s Irish on Tuesday night.
Ogallala was able to pull away in the second half, winning 40-18 over St. Pat’s.
Ogallala were led by sophomore Laney Caskey, who had 14 points.
St. Pat’s fall to 1-5 on the season, while Ogallala improve to 4-1.
Next up, the Irish visit Gothenburg on Thursday, while Ogallala travel to Gering on Friday.
