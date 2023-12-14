Dunkin’ in North Platte reopens its doors

After a month of renovations, Dunkin' resumes operations.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a month of renovations, Dunkin’ in North Platte reopened their doors Thursday morning.

The reopening comes after the chain in North Platte upgraded and renovated the restaurant. This includes more modern menu screens, up to date seating and more.

Dunkin’ is located at 201 Platte Oasis Pkwy Suite 1, North Platte, Nebraska 69101.

