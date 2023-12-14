Four Husker seniors earn awards

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Four Nebraska seniors have been named winners of 2023 team awards. The four will formally receive their awards as part of the Outland Trophy banquet in Omaha on Jan. 10.

The winners of the awards include a pair of Husker linebackers, with Luke Reimer chosen as the recipient of the Guy Chamberlin Trophy and Nick Henrich selected as the winner of the Tom Novak Award. Offensive guard Ethan Piper was honored with the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award, while safety Phalen Sanford was selected for The Cornhusker award.

The Chamberlin and Novak awards were chosen by a vote of media members who regularly cover the Nebraska program, while the Native Son and the The Cornhusker winners were chosen by the Husker coaching staff.

Reimer finished his Nebraska career as the No. 3 tackler in program history. The Ashland, Kan., native and graduate of Lincoln North Star High School made 293 career tackles and led the team in tackles in both 2021 and 2022. Reimer had 10 games in his career with double-figure tackles and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023.

Henrich battled through injuries throughout his Nebraska career to play in 35 career games with 22 starts at linebacker. The Omaha native became the 42nd player in Cornhusker history to surpass 200 career tackles, and finished with 205 career stops, including 99 tackles in 2021.

A native of Norfolk, Neb., Piper started the first seven games before a knee injury ended his 2023 season. His play helped Nebraska rank second in the Big Ten in rushing offense. Piper has made 25 starts in his Nebraska career and could still return for a sixth season at Nebraska in 2024.

Sanford completed his career in 2023 and had 40 tackles as a senior. He began his college career at Hastings College, before joining the Huskers as a walk-on in 2019. He played in a total of 41 games at Nebraska and was one of the Huskers’ top special teams’ performers the past three years.

Guy Chamberlin Trophy (voted by media): Luke Reimer, LB

The Guy Chamberlin Trophy dates back to 1967 and is presented to the senior player who has shown by his play and contributions to the betterment of the Nebraska football team that he has the qualities and dedication of Chamberlin to the Cornhusker tradition.

Tom Novak Award (voted by media): Nick Henrich, LB

Established in 1950, the Novak Award is presented to the senior who “best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds in the manner of Nebraska All-America center Tom Novak.”

Cletus Fischer Native Son Award (chosen by coaching staff): Ethan Piper, OG

The Native Son Award is named in honor of former Nebraska assistant coach Cletus Fischer. Chosen by the coaching staff, the Native Son Award is presented to the senior player who best exemplifies the following qualities—good work ethic, competitiveness, leadership, forthrightness, sense of humor, pride, loyalty and love of Nebraska.

The Cornhusker (chosen by coaching staff): Phalen Sanford, S

The Cornhusker is presented to a player who started their Nebraska career as a walk-on and made the largest contribution to the team in their last season of eligibility.

