LIVE AT 10:30 A.M.: Washington County Sheriff to hold news conference on Nebraska priest’s murder

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The Washington County Sheriff is planning to have a news conference Thursday morning to share more information about the murder of Father Stephen Gutgsell.

Ahead of the news conference, Kierre Williams, 43, of Sioux City, made his first appearance in Washington County court to face homicide charges in the death of Father Gutgsell, including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

The prosecution said during the hearing that Williams had no prior connection to Father Gutgsell.

The court was informed on Thursday that Williams also has warrants in five other states. He was ordered to be held without bond.

His preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 3.

Father Gutgsell died after deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun on Sunday.

Funeral services have been set for Monday morning at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, with a public visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday in Fort Calhoun.

